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Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert
Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert
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Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-29 | 11:11
Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert
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Aljadeed
Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert

Fake concert posters featuring Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker and his son, singer Mohammad Chaker, have sparked controversy on social media. The posters were shared as advertisements for upcoming concerts, prompting Rotana to respond and clarify the situation, warning fans against trusting information from unofficial sources.

In an official statement, Rotana denied the authenticity of the circulating posters, confirming that they were not related to any of its official concerts.

The company stated: "We would like to clarify that these circulating posters are fake and do not represent any official advertisements for Rotana concerts."

Rotana also stressed that all official announcements about its concerts and events in different countries are made only through Rotana Live's social media accounts and the official accounts of authorized organizers.

The company urged fans to be careful and avoid trusting or sharing advertisements published by unofficial sources.

Rotana also advised the public to always check the source of any concert announcement before booking tickets or sharing information, especially as misleading posts may falsely promote concerts that have not been officially announced.

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