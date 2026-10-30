Sir Patrick Stewart passes away at 86 after a career spanning six decades

The family statement noted that he passed away surrounded by family members and friends, and under the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell. It mentioned that the farewell atmosphere combined live music, prayers, tears, and laughter, recalling the serenity that appeared on his face and the nobility that accompanied him throughout his life. ITV News

Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, in northern England. He began his career on the stage, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre in London, before moving to television and cinema and achieving global fame that spanned more than six decades.

His name became associated with two prominent characters: Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation", and Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" films. He played the role of Picard in more than 170 episodes between 1987 and 1994, and later returned to it in the series "Star Trek: Picard" between 2020 and 2023. Throughout his career, he also combined Shakespearean and Dickensian works with screen roles, winning a Grammy Award in the spoken word category and two Olivier Awards for his theatrical work. investing.com

Stewart was knighted as a "Sir" in 2010 in recognition of his contributions to drama. He was married three times and had a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Sophie, from his first marriage. His death leaves behind an artistic legacy that combined classical theatre, science fiction, cinema, and roles that cemented his presence with generations of viewers.