Israel targets Lebanese Army vehicle... Soldier seriously wounded

Unstable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean basin with scattered light rainfall until the evening of tomorrow Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, exceeding their seasonal averages on Thursday, especially inland.
Fuel prices declined in Lebanon on Tuesday, with the price of 95-octane gasoline falling by LBP 12,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 11,000 and diesel by LBP 34,000, while the price of a cooking gas cylinder rose by LBP 50,000.
Weather News 04-10-2026