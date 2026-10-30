From the Khobar rehearsals.. Fadel Chaker accompanied by his son Mohammed in the final preparations for their anticipated concert tonight!

Fadel and Mohammed Chaker are continuing their musical rehearsals in preparation for the anticipated evening, as a video clip was circulated documenting a part of the preparations bringing the father and son together, in a musical atmosphere reflecting their readiness to present a selection of their most famous songs in front of the audience.

The Khobar concert comes after the success achieved by the "Oudat Al-Ghayeb" concerts in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which marked a prominent milestone in Fadel Chaker's return to the stage after an absence of about fourteen years, amid a remarkable audience reception and wide interaction with his songs.

Fadel Chaker had arrived with his son Mohammed in the city of Khobar, where they received a special welcome documented by video clips spread across social media, at a time when all eyes are directed towards the anticipated concert and the special artistic moments it may hold bringing the two stars together on stage.

This evening holds special significance for Fadel Chaker's fans, as it gives them the opportunity to listen to his voice live on stage once again, alongside his son Mohammed, who continues to solidify his presence in the artistic arena, while the audience eagerly awaits the songs the duo will perform during the concert.