Queen Rania Spotted in Casual Outing With Friends in Amman

According to accounts that circulated the footage, the gathering took place at Daimeh restaurant in the Dabouq area, where Queen Rania was seen sitting at a table and chatting casually with her friends.

She opted for an elegant yet relaxed look, wearing a dark burgundy shirt paired with wide-leg beige trousers. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and completed the look with hoop earrings and natural makeup.

The short clip showed Queen Rania listening attentively at some moments and engaging in conversation and gestures with those seated beside her at others.

Her appearance came only days after a joyful family occasion for the Jordanian royal family, following the birth of twin girls, Rania and Talia, to Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on August 14, 2026.

Queen Rania had previously shared family photos celebrating the arrival of her granddaughters, appearing alongside King Abdullah II and other members of the royal family.

She also posted a heartfelt message to Princess Iman, expressing her happiness over her daughter’s well-being and welcoming the two new additions to the family.