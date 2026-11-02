Welcomed with Flowers and Warm Cheers.. Fadel Shaker Arrives in Jeddah Ahead of His Highly Anticipated Concert!

Concert organizer Benchmark shared footage of Fadel Shaker's arrival in Jeddah on its official X account. The video captured the Lebanese star receiving a warm welcome, complete with flowers and enthusiastic greetings, reflecting the excitement surrounding his upcoming performance.

The concert, supported by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and sponsored by Riyadh Season, has generated considerable anticipation among fans eager to see Shaker perform some of his most beloved songs live.

من الخُبر إلى عروس البحر الأحمر 💙 وصول الفنان #فضل_شاكر إلى جدة، استعدادًا لليلة طربية مميزة✨ #موسم_الرياض #بنش_مارك https://t.co/hcMHetQAfX — Benchmark | بنش مارك (@Benchmark_ksa) November 1, 2026

The Jeddah concert comes just days after Fadel Shaker and his son Mohammed performed at Al Khobar Arena on October 30. The event witnessed enthusiastic audience participation and several memorable moments between the two artists and their fans.

Before that, Shaker performed two concerts in Riyadh on October 22 and 23, marking his highly anticipated return to live performances after approximately 14 years away from the stage.

The father-and-son duo's musical journey will not end in Jeddah. Their upcoming schedule includes a concert in Doha, Qatar, on November 12, at the open-air theater of Katara Cultural Village.

They are also scheduled to perform at the Dead Sea in Jordan on November 14, before heading to Abu Dhabi, where they will take the stage at Etihad Arena for two concerts on November 20 and 23.

With several performances lined up across the Middle East, Fadel Shaker continues to reconnect with his audience while sharing the spotlight with his son Mohammed. Their ongoing tour marks a new chapter in the Lebanese singer's musical career, bringing his timeless hits back to the stage and reuniting him with fans across the Arab world.