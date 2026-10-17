Evening News Introduction 17-10-2026

Political and diplomatic wires are crossing over Lebanon, with visits, phone calls, and files being discussed as various parties test the waters.

The week closes with the arrival of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, following Beirut’s reception of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who came bearing a fresh dose of support to help address Lebanon’s mounting political, security, and electricity crises.

The influx of visitors and contacts—from the United States and Iran to Europe—reflects, according to an official source speaking to Al Jadeed, that Lebanon remains a focus of international attention, as countries and their representatives converge on a Lebanese landscape shaped by regional developments, with the risks of escalation and opportunities for containment both in play.

The French minister, whose first stop was Baabda Palace, arrives with Paris’s longstanding commitment to Lebanon. According to French diplomatic sources, the top priority is the approaching end of UNIFIL’s mission, the options available, and the provisions and future of Resolution 1701. Discussions also focus on the role of the European force that will operate under the umbrella of a new international security framework to support the Lebanese Army in carrying out its missions.

Caught between the threat of escalation and the prospect of safe diplomatic channels, Lebanon is watching for openings to ease tensions while facing fears of a regional confrontation whose consequences it cannot afford to bear.

The Lebanese-Iranian track has also seen several significant developments. It began with a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to President , which political sources described as a gesture of goodwill. This was followed by a visit to Beirut by Araghchi’s deputy, and then a notable meeting today between Araghchi and Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad.

The outstanding issues were placed on the table, from the ambassadorial crisis to the question of weapons, interference, and other files. The frank discussion ended with an agreement to continue dialogue in an effort to resolve the points of contention.

From Lebanese-Iranian ministerial contacts to the Washington-Tehran track, the latest development is US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the implementation of certain sanctions, restrictions, and tariffs on Russia and Iran. He has also reportedly paused plans to target Iranian missiles and drones in the Strait of Hormuz to avoid escalation ahead of the midterm elections, according to Axios.

On the shifting exchange of political statements, Trump said today that what is happening with Tehran is not a war, but merely a military exercise.

Until the midterm elections, the region may face changing conditions, swinging between escalation and de-escalation. The decisive moment lies in the ballot box that everyone is awaiting.