The company organizing Majid Al-Muhandis's concerts in Iraq denies misappropriating public funds, and this is what they confirmed.
A controversy arose in the past few hours across social media platforms regarding the two concerts that artist Majid Al-Muhandis was scheduled to perform yesterday, Friday, and today, Saturday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, before they were suddenly postponed due to the health crisis that the artist suffered and his undergoing urgent surgery.
News reports circulated news stating that the company organizing the concerts of artist Majid Al-Muhandis seized an amount of 17 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 11 million US dollars), which includes the value of the tickets sold, with the claim that it does not intend to return their value to the public again following the decision to postpone.
In turn, the company organizing Majid Al-Muhandis’s concerts issued an official statement that settled the controversy surrounding the fate of the tickets, categorically denying the allegations circulating about its seizure of funds and its intention not to refund the value of the tickets to the public.
She confirmed that she will take all necessary legal measures against news pages and channels that promote misleading information and rumors that harm her reputation and cause confusion among the public, stressing her full commitment to preserving the rights of all ticket holders.
She explained that the new date for the two concerts, as well as details and the mechanism for refunding the value of the tickets for those who wish to do so, will be announced within a maximum of two days, after the health condition of the artist Majid Al-Muhandis stabilizes.