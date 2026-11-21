The company organizing Majid Al-Muhandis's concerts in Iraq denies misappropriating public funds, and this is what they confirmed.

A controversy arose in the past few hours across social media platforms regarding the two concerts that artist Majid Al-Muhandis was scheduled to perform yesterday, Friday, and today, Saturday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, before they were suddenly postponed due to the health crisis that the artist suffered and his undergoing urgent surgery.