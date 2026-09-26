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Sherine Abdel Wahab&#39;s business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed
Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed
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Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-26 | 08:31
Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed
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Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed

The latest appearance of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab sparked widespread interaction across social media platforms, after a spontaneous video clip circulated showing her inside a car accompanied by Omar Bajato, the son of her business manager Nasser Bajato, which reopened questions about her personal life, especially after noticing her wearing a ring on her left hand.

Sherine appeared in the video in a cheerful and spontaneous atmosphere, as she was singing and swaying to the tune of the song "Bahreya" that she had previously performed with artist Mohamed Hamaki, while she appeared harmonious and comfortable during her appearance accompanied by Omar Bajato. The clip quickly spread among followers who expressed their happiness at seeing Sherine again after a period of relative absence from appearing on social media platforms.

Omar Bajato had shared the video via his account, writing a comment saying: "Here it is in the light so you can see it well... She loves you as much as the sea and its fish," referring to the close and affectionate relationship between Sherine and her fans.

However, the appearance of the ring on Sherine's hand sparked speculation, as some followers linked this detail to the possibility of a relationship or marriage between her and her business manager Nasser Bajato, especially with their frequent appearances over the past period on various occasions.

In the first clarification on the matter, Nasser Bajato settled the controversy, confirming that the video came spontaneously and by chance, and that Sherine has a good relationship with his family, explaining that her appearance accompanied by his son carries no other implications. He also pointed out that the purpose of the video is to reassure the public about her, and that she is fine and in good health after her last concerts.

Bajato confirmed that Sherine is surrounded by a family and supportive atmosphere, stressing that what was circulated regarding her engagement to him is not based on confirmed information, and that the ring that appeared on her hand does not necessarily mean the existence of a marriage or an official announcement of a relationship.

This appearance comes at a time when Sherine's fans continue to follow her news and the details of her artistic and personal life, amidst great interest in every new appearance of hers.

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