Amer shared photos of himself with the Ambassador on his official Instagram account, expressing his happiness with the meeting and thanking her for the reception and hospitality.

Zayan accompanied the photo with a message expressing his appreciation for the conversation they had, which addressed Lebanon and important topics concerning the country, stating that he was very pleased with this meeting and emphasizing his pride in the Ambassador's personality.

He also expressed his hope to always see Lebanon in the best condition, in a message filled with much love and appreciation for his homeland, amidst wishes for Lebanon to regain its health and stability.