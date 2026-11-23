Days after her sister's death.. A new health crisis hits Naglaa Fathy's family

Egyptian artist Naglaa Fathy and her family are experiencing a state of anxiety and sadness after her sister Mona Fathy suffered a serious health crisis, following a tumor in her larynx, which required her transfer to the hospital and admission to the intensive care unit to monitor her condition and receive the necessary treatment.

This crisis comes a few days after the death of her other sister, Monira Fathy, for the family to face a new shock in a short period of time, amid a state of anxiety and prayers for the patient to overcome her health crisis.



According to circulating information, Mona's health condition witnessed deterioration over the past few days, prompting the medical team to place her under observation inside intensive care, with the use of artificial respirators. She also lost the ability to speak, which increased the fears of family members and those close to her.



Media figure Asma Sherif Monir had revealed that Mona Fathy suffered a severe health setback, asking her followers to pray for her speedy recovery, given the difficulty of her health condition.





Mona Fathy is related to Asma Sherif Monir, as she is the grandmother of her daughter Lina from her father's side, which prompted Asma to share with her followers the feelings of anxiety the family is experiencing, revealing that she is trying to balance being in the hospital to check on her and sharing with her sister Farida the joy of her engagement.



Asma wrote on her Instagram account: "Please pray from your heart for my daughter's grandmother, may God heal her, reassure us about her, and help us pass this difficult period safely."



Followers interacted with her message, expressing their wishes for a speedy recovery for Mona Fathy, and that she overcomes this health ordeal at a time when the family is going through difficult circumstances after their recent loss.