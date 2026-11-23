Miley Cyrus celebrates her marriage to Maxx Morando and shares the first photos from the wedding
American star Miley Cyrus confirmed her marriage to musician Maxx Morando by publishing the first photos from their wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, in a private setting in Palm Springs, California.
Cyrus shared the photos via her Instagram account on Sunday, a day after the wedding, accompanying them with a brief caption containing only their initials "M + M", alongside the date of the event.
In one of the shots, Morando is seen kissing Cyrus on the cheek, while another photo captured a kiss between the newlyweds. The post also included candid photos from the event, one of which showed a dog near them.