The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al alshaikh, announced the holding of the additional concert on October 23 at the Abu Bakr Salem stage, alongside the first evening scheduled for the 22nd of the same month. Tickets for the second night will be released today, Thursday, October 8, at 8:00 PM Saudi time, via the "Webook" platform.

The announcement came on Wednesday evening, following the widespread demand to book tickets for the first night. According to information accompanying the announcement, the demand to attend the concert reached tens of thousands, prompting the allocation of an additional date to give more of the artist's fans the opportunity to attend his return to public concerts.

The official announcement of the "Return of the Absent" concert on October 4 was preceded by anticipation via social media, before revealing the date of the gathering in Riyadh. Within days, audience anticipation turned into a massive demand for tickets, setting Fadel Chaker up for two consecutive evenings after a long hiatus from the stage.

Despite his absence from concerts, Chaker continued to release songs that kept his voice present among his audience, including "Sahhak Al Shawk" and "Ahla Rasma", alongside "Kifak A Firaqi" which brought him together with his son Mohammed Chaker. His anticipated return opens the door to a meeting awaited by his fans, combining the songs they have connected with over the years with his newer releases.