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Fadel Chaker&#39;s tickets sell out in under an hour.. and a second night for &quot;The Return of the Absent&quot; in Riyadh
Fadel Chaker's tickets sell out in under an hour.. and a second night for "The Return of the Absent" in Riyadh
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Fadel Chaker's tickets sell out in under an hour.. and a second night for "The Return of the Absent" in Riyadh

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-08 | 04:47
Fadel Chaker's tickets sell out in under an hour.. and a second night for "The Return of the Absent" in Riyadh
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Aljadeed
Fadel Chaker's tickets sell out in under an hour.. and a second night for "The Return of the Absent" in Riyadh

One night was not enough for the fans of the Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker, as the huge turnout for his anticipated concert "The Return of the Absent" prompted the addition of a second evening within the Riyadh Season events, after the tickets for the first concert sold out in less than an hour of their release.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al alshaikh, announced the holding of the additional concert on October 23 at the Abu Bakr Salem stage, alongside the first evening scheduled for the 22nd of the same month. Tickets for the second night will be released today, Thursday, October 8, at 8:00 PM Saudi time, via the "Webook" platform.

The announcement came on Wednesday evening, following the widespread demand to book tickets for the first night. According to information accompanying the announcement, the demand to attend the concert reached tens of thousands, prompting the allocation of an additional date to give more of the artist's fans the opportunity to attend his return to public concerts.

The official announcement of the "Return of the Absent" concert on October 4 was preceded by anticipation via social media, before revealing the date of the gathering in Riyadh. Within days, audience anticipation turned into a massive demand for tickets, setting Fadel Chaker up for two consecutive evenings after a long hiatus from the stage.

Despite his absence from concerts, Chaker continued to release songs that kept his voice present among his audience, including "Sahhak Al Shawk" and "Ahla Rasma", alongside "Kifak A Firaqi" which brought him together with his son Mohammed Chaker. His anticipated return opens the door to a meeting awaited by his fans, combining the songs they have connected with over the years with his newer releases.

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