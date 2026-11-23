The criticism focused on the costume, which included two colorful wings featuring pictures of icons from the history of Lebanese music and landmarks of Beirut, as some commentators felt the idea was not executed as expected, while others questioned why prominent names in the Lebanese fashion world, such as Elie Saab, Georges Hobeika, and Zuhair Murad, were not enlisted to design a look representing Lebanon on a global stage.
Facing the wave of comments, Perla Harb decided to break her silence and responded via her Instagram account, explaining that she had wished to collaborate with prominent Lebanese designers and had contacted several well-known names in the field, but did not receive the response she had hoped for. She emphasized that designing a national costume requires time, effort, and mutual commitment between the designer and the queen, calling on the public to understand the circumstances surrounding the preparations before passing judgments and criticisms.
Perla confirmed that she did everything in her power to complete the look despite the challenges she faced, in an attempt to present an image worthy of Lebanon and represent it before the world, which reopened the debate between those who understood her position and those who persisted in criticizing the design.
In the midst of this controversy, support for Perla was not lacking, as Lebanese artist Joseph Attieh made sure to stand by her through a message he posted on Instagram, expressing his support for her and wishing her success in her pageant journey.
Perla was quick to respond to him, simply writing "My love", in an interaction that caught the attention of followers and revived talk about the special relationship they share.