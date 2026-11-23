Joseph Attieh steps into the Miss Lebanon crisis and sends an emotional message to his girlfriend Perla Harb

Miss Lebanon 2025 Perla Harb faced a wave of criticism on social media over her national costume look during her participation in the 75th edition of the "Miss Universe 2026" pageant in Puerto Rico, after a number of followers considered that the design was not up to the standard of the occasion and did not reflect the image the Lebanese public is accustomed to seeing in this pageant.