Ayed explained in his post that he had previously warned against delving into his personal life, and that some accounts continued to talk about it despite his warning. He wrote, "There are accounts talking about my personal life, and I previously said that whoever talks about my personal life, I will not remain silent."
The Saudi artist accused the owners of those accounts of seeking to top the "trending" lists by talking about him, and threatened to resort to the courts if they continued to do so.
Ayed's tone became sharper at the end of the post, as he directed a direct message to those concerned, warning them by saying, "Do not test me, I am not harmless." Ayed did not name the accounts he meant, nor did he specify what was published about his personal life..