Maryam chose to share the proposal moment with her followers through the photos, which quickly caught attention. The interest in the post stemmed from the background of the relationship between the two parties, as they had previously been married before separating, bringing Yahya's name back alongside Maryam this time with a new marriage proposal.Marriage proposal photosIn other photos, Maryam showcased her wedding ring in a style popular among celebrities, as the ring appeared in candid shots from her daily life in various places, as if accompanying her in her movements without her noticing its presence in the frame.