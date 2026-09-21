Explosions at Aleppo "Army Site"

At least four people were injured following a series of explosions at an Aleppo army site in northern Syria early Monday, state media reported.



The cause of the explosions, which Syrian state media SANA said occurred at an "army site" in the vicinity of the town of Al-Eis, was not immediately known.



Two civilians suffered temporary "breathing difficulties", while another civilian was injured in a traffic accident while attempting to flee the blast area, it added.



Aleppo governor Azzam al-Gharib urged residents not to leave their homes for the time being, adding that "hospitals, ambulance and emergency teams are on full alert".



Roads leading to the site of the explosions were closed "to ensure the safety of civilians", Aleppo's Internal Security Command was quoted by SANA as saying.