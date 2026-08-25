Rassamny in Damascus.. Will Train Service Between Lebanon and Syria Resume?

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Lebanon and Syria in the transport sector, particularly in road and rail transportation, and to explore ways to improve connectivity between the two countries in support of their shared economic interests.

The talks are expected to address the reactivation and development of rail links between Lebanon and Syria. Among the main proposed projects is connecting the Port of Tripoli to Syria’s railway network, which would facilitate freight movement, stimulate trade and enhance the port’s role as a logistics hub serving Lebanon and the wider region.

The visit will also explore prospects for developing this connection as part of a broader vision for regional logistics corridors, leveraging the geographic location of Lebanon and Syria and the ports of the Eastern Mediterranean to open and strengthen trade routes toward Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.