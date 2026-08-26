News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability

2026-08-26 | 01:21
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability
Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday congratulated General Security Director-General Major General Hassan Choucair and the agency’s officers, personnel and employees on the 81st anniversary of its establishment, praising its history of sacrifice and service in safeguarding Lebanon’s security, stability and borders.

Aoun said the anniversary comes as Lebanon faces exceptional economic, social and security challenges, stressing that General Security has proven to be "a safety valve and a fundamental pillar of national stability."

He said reliance on General Security and other military and security institutions was ultimately "a bet on the survival of the state and the rule of law."

Aoun highlighted the agency’s responsibilities in confronting security threats, combating terrorism and organized crime, enforcing the law and providing services transparently.

He also acknowledged the economic and financial hardships facing General Security personnel and other military and security institutions, saying the government was working through institutional means to address them.

"The sacrifices you make are a source of pride for all Lebanese and will not be in vain," Aoun said.

Related articles
Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability

Local News

Lebanon

President Aoun

General Security

Anniversary

Back to top
Aljadeed
What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?
Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon

Also Read In Local News

Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path
06:53

Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, stressed Wednesday that Lebanese unity and faith in the state remain essential to overcoming the country’s challenges, saying the government had begun addressing entrenched corruption while confronting forces that "reject the logic of the state."

06:53

Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, stressed Wednesday that Lebanese unity and faith in the state remain essential to overcoming the country’s challenges, saying the government had begun addressing entrenched corruption while confronting forces that "reject the logic of the state."

What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?
04:22

What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said, following his meeting with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon and helping it achieve full sovereignty.

04:22

What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said, following his meeting with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon and helping it achieve full sovereignty.

Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon
01:05

Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon

An Israeli Merkava tank fired several shells at the village of al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

01:05

Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon

An Israeli Merkava tank fired several shells at the village of al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Happening Now

Recommended for you
Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path
06:53
What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?
04:22
Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon
01:05
Raid in "Boudai" Uncovers Drug-Manufacturing Facility
2026-08-25
Rassamny in Damascus.. Will Train Service Between Lebanon and Syria Resume?
2026-08-25
Weather News 22-08-2026
2026-08-22
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026