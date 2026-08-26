Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday congratulated General Security Director-General Major General Hassan Choucair and the agency’s officers, personnel and employees on the 81st anniversary of its establishment, praising its history of sacrifice and service in safeguarding Lebanon’s security, stability and borders.

Aoun said the anniversary comes as Lebanon faces exceptional economic, social and security challenges, stressing that General Security has proven to be "a safety valve and a fundamental pillar of national stability."



He said reliance on General Security and other military and security institutions was ultimately "a bet on the survival of the state and the rule of law."



Aoun highlighted the agency’s responsibilities in confronting security threats, combating terrorism and organized crime, enforcing the law and providing services transparently.



He also acknowledged the economic and financial hardships facing General Security personnel and other military and security institutions, saying the government was working through institutional means to address them.



"The sacrifices you make are a source of pride for all Lebanese and will not be in vain," Aoun said.



