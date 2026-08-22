President Aoun returns to Beirut after Vatican and Italy visit
President of the Republic Joseph Aoun returned to Beirut last night, concluding his visit to the Vatican and Italy, where he met with Pope Leo XIV and discussed the situation in Lebanon.
During his visit, Aoun also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Talks reportedly focused on bilateral relations, developments in Lebanon and the region, and ongoing efforts for the period following the end of the UNIFIL mission in southern Lebanon.