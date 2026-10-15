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Lebanon News

Weather News 15-10-2026

2026-10-15 | 14:14
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Weather News 15-10-2026

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Weather News 15-10-2026

Lebanon News

15-10-2026

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Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail
Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border

Also Read In Lebanon News

Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail
04:20

Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail

Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin are affected by a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey, accompanied by relatively cold air masses, leading to a drop in temperatures, active winds, occasionally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with the possibility of hail. Its influence will continue until noon on Sunday, after which weather will gradually stabilize.

04:20

Lebanon Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail

Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin are affected by a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey, accompanied by relatively cold air masses, leading to a drop in temperatures, active winds, occasionally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with the possibility of hail. Its influence will continue until noon on Sunday, after which weather will gradually stabilize.

Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border
2026-10-12

Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border

Lebanese authorities have seized around 200 kilograms of C-4 explosives smuggled across the Syrian border into the Bekaa Valley, according to information obtained by Al Jadeed.

2026-10-12

Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border

Lebanese authorities have seized around 200 kilograms of C-4 explosives smuggled across the Syrian border into the Bekaa Valley, according to information obtained by Al Jadeed.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
2026-10-12

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unstable autumn weather prevails over Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures within their seasonal averages and scattered rainfall occurring at times, until Tuesday morning when conditions return to stability, and the region is expected to be affected starting from dawn on Thursday by a low-pressure system currently centered west of Turkey, which is gradually approaching, accompanied by relatively cold air masses and bringing heavy rainfall at times, active winds, and thunderstorms. Its influence will continue until the end of next week.

2026-10-12

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unstable autumn weather prevails over Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures within their seasonal averages and scattered rainfall occurring at times, until Tuesday morning when conditions return to stability, and the region is expected to be affected starting from dawn on Thursday by a low-pressure system currently centered west of Turkey, which is gradually approaching, accompanied by relatively cold air masses and bringing heavy rainfall at times, active winds, and thunderstorms. Its influence will continue until the end of next week.

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