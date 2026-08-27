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Local News

Public Sector and Military Salaries… To Be Paid on This Date!

2026-08-27 | 09:15
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Public Sector and Military Salaries… To Be Paid on This Date!
Public Sector and Military Salaries… To Be Paid on This Date!

The Ministry of Finance announced in a statement that it has completed the transfer of the salaries of all public-sector employees and members of the various military and security services, as well as the pensions of civilian and military retirees, to the Central Bank of Lebanon.

The ministry noted that, starting tomorrow, Friday, August 28, those concerned will be able to withdraw their salaries and pensions through their respective banks. 

 
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