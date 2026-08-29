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Local News

High Waves and Strong Currents Hit as Lebanon Coast Faces Warning

2026-08-29 | 03:08
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High Waves and Strong Currents Hit as Lebanon Coast Faces Warning
High Waves and Strong Currents Hit as Lebanon Coast Faces Warning

Lebanon’s Directorate General of Civil Defense warned citizens and residents against swimming and practicing various water sports and marine activities along the Lebanese coastline, from Al-Abdeh in the north to Naqoura in the south, today and tomorrow.

The warning comes amid high waves and strong sea currents, increasing the risk of drowning and endangering lives.

The Civil Defense urged everyone to refrain from swimming and all other marine activities over the next two days and to strictly follow safety guidelines.
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