UNIFIL: South Lebanon Remains Fragile as 1,030 Projectiles Recorded in One Week

UNIFIL Warns: Situation in South Lebanon Remains Fragile as 1,030 Projectiles Recorded in One Week



The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the situation in southern Lebanon remains fragile, despite a decrease in the level of violence compared with earlier this year.



UNIFIL said peacekeepers recorded 1,030 projectiles between August 21 and 27, averaging 147 projectiles per day.



It noted that the consequences of the situation continue to weigh heavily on civilians, with homes and critical infrastructure damaged as local communities struggle to recover.



UNIFIL added that peacekeepers continue to monitor and report developments on the ground and work with the parties to help prevent further escalation.



It stressed that the parties’ commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is essential to reducing tensions, restoring stability, and giving local communities an opportunity to recover.