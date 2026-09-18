A “Rare” U.S. Opportunity for Lebanon

Speaking at a seminar in Washington, LaHood said bipartisan legislation is currently being developed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to support Lebanon. LaHood, co-chair of the Congressional Lebanon Caucus and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, described the current moment in unprecedented terms.“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Lebanon in many ways,” he said. Recalling that Lebanon’s situation had appeared “extremely bleak” two years ago because of the path the country was taking, LaHood said significant progress had been made over the past year. “Hezbollah has never been weaker than it is now, and Iran is on the defensive,” he said.LaHood credited Lebanon’s new leadership, particularly President and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, for the shift. He pointed to what he described as positive developments, including Aoun’s visit to the Oval Office and the announcement of a trilateral framework involving Israel, Lebanon and the United States, saying these developments had “put us on the right track.”“But the hard work lies ahead,” he said, adding that he and his colleagues continue to press the administration of President Donald Trump to “seize this rare opportunity.”LaHood also discussed legislation aimed at providing assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces. He said he supported legislation introduced in the Senate by Senators James Lankford and Jeanne Shaheen, describing it as “a strong framework for moving forward.”“$1.5 billion over the next five years is a huge amount that can help the Lebanese state and government confront Hezbollah,” he said. LaHood added that he intends to introduce similar legislation in the House alongside Representative Darrell Issa and potentially other lawmakers. He said the bill would have bipartisan support and would establish “the general framework for moving forward.”He also called for strengthening the U.S. military presence in Lebanon without resorting to combat. “I am also a member of the Intelligence Committee, and I cannot overstate the need for U.S. military engagement at all levels with the Lebanese military,” he said, backing proposals to deploy U.S. personnel alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces.LaHood said a Washington-led multinational force could also be beneficial, although “many details still need to be clarified.” He added that the appointment of General Clearfield to oversee the U.S. file was a positive development.David Hale, who recently visited Lebanon and Israel, offered a more cautious assessment based on the same premise. “After 38 years in the Middle East, I am not naturally optimistic. But I believe this is an important opportunity that should not be missed, and it is an opportunity that can be lost,” he said.Hale attributed the opening to Israeli military operations against Hezbollah and to the emergence of Lebanese leaders who, he said, are no longer operating under the pressure of Iranian intimidation and Hezbollah.