Israeli Forces Intensify Attacks and Demolition Operations in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out heavy artillery shelling at dawn targeting the town of Mansouri, the outskirts of Bayt al-Sayyad, and the outskirts of Majdal Zoun.



Israeli forces also continued their attacks on southern Lebanon overnight, carrying out extensive demolition operations in the towns and villages of Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, and Bayt al-Sayyad, where not a single house remains without damage or destruction, according to NNA correspondent.





Similar demolition operations were reported in the towns of Hadatha, Beit Yahoun, and Aita al-Jabal, accompanied by machine-gun fire targeting the surrounding valleys and continuous drone flights over villages and towns in the western and central sectors.