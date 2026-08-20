Weather News- 20-08-2026

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, stressed Wednesday that Lebanese unity and faith in the state remain essential to overcoming the country’s challenges, saying the government had begun addressing entrenched corruption while confronting forces that "reject the logic of the state."
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said, following his meeting with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon and helping it achieve full sovereignty.
President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday congratulated General Security Director-General Major General Hassan Choucair and the agency’s officers, personnel and employees on the 81st anniversary of its establishment, praising its history of sacrifice and service in safeguarding Lebanon’s security, stability and borders.