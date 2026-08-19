Brazilian TV Icon Laura Cardoso Dies at 98 After an Eight-Decade Career

Her family confirmed her death through her official Instagram account, sharing an emotional farewell message that read: “Our great star has left us. Laura Cardoso will remain forever in our hearts. Thank you for everything, dear and eternal Laura.”

Cardoso died in São Paulo after suffering a health issue at her home in the Sumaré neighborhood, according to Brazilian media reports citing her daughter, Fátima Cardoso.

Born in 1927, Laura Cardoso began her artistic career at the age of 15, working in radio dramas before making her television debut in 1952 on “Tribunal do Coração” on TV Tupi.

She later appeared in more than 60 television series and became one of the most recognizable faces of Brazilian drama. Her notable works included “Chocolate com Pimenta,” “Caminho das Índias,” “Gabriela,” “Império” and “O Outro Lado do Paraíso.”

Her final television appearance came in the 2019 series “A Dona do Pedaço,” in which she played the character Matilde.

Throughout her career, Cardoso received numerous awards and honors, including five awards from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics. In 2006, she was also awarded Brazil’s Order of Cultural Merit.

Despite her advanced age, Cardoso remained active in the arts, with one of her final projects being the 2025 short film “Dona Rosinha,” which addressed the issue of elderly abandonment.

Her death marks the end of one of the longest and most influential careers in Brazilian entertainment.