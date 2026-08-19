News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Twist in Hayden Panettiere’s Death: Ex-Boyfriend and His Brother Were at Her Home
New Twist in Hayden Panettiere’s Death: Ex-Boyfriend and His Brother Were at Her Home
A-
A+

New Twist in Hayden Panettiere’s Death: Ex-Boyfriend and His Brother Were at Her Home

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-19 | 06:28
New Twist in Hayden Panettiere’s Death: Ex-Boyfriend and His Brother Were at Her Home
Back to top
Aljadeed
New Twist in Hayden Panettiere’s Death: Ex-Boyfriend and His Brother Were at Her Home

A newly released police report has revealed notable details surrounding the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, showing that her on-and-off former boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zack Hickerson were at the Greenville, South Carolina, apartment where she died.

According to the police report released Tuesday, a Greenville officer responded to the residence on Sunday afternoon and encountered the Hickerson brothers while paramedics were performing CPR on an unresponsive woman later identified as Panettiere.

The responding officer noted that there was no obvious physical reason for her lack of responsiveness. Despite emergency efforts to revive her, paramedics pronounced Panettiere dead at 2:31 p.m.

The heavily redacted report states that the officer initially spoke with Zack Hickerson, who identified Panettiere as his brother’s friend. The officer also noted that Zack appeared extremely emotional while paramedics attempted to revive her, while Brian became visibly emotional after her death was officially announced.

Following the announcement, the officer escorted both brothers outside the apartment and spoke with Brian “at length.” However, details of that conversation were redacted from the publicly released report. A list of medications Panettiere had been taking was also withheld.

Authorities have not yet determined the official cause of death. An autopsy reportedly found no signs of physical injuries that could have contributed to her death, while police said investigators had not identified evidence suggesting criminal involvement.

Panettiere and Hickerson had previously been involved in a turbulent relationship that included legal proceedings. Hickerson had pleaded guilty to two charges related to injuring a spouse or partner and served jail time followed by probation and court-ordered programs.

The investigation into the “Heroes” and “Nashville” star’s death remains ongoing as authorities await further findings that could determine exactly what caused her death.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
05:35

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

05:35

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting
05:28

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.

05:28

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
Play
05:21

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

05:21

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

Recommended for you
Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
05:35
After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting
05:28
When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
05:21
Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?
05:12

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026