Nancy Ajram Shares Warm Moments With Majid Al Mohandis and Praises Him

In the first photo, Al Mohandis appeared standing close to Ajram with his hand resting on her shoulder as they both smiled at the camera.

Another photo showed Al Mohandis affectionately kissing Ajram on the head, reflecting the mutual respect and friendly bond between the two stars.



Ajram accompanied the photos with a heartfelt message expressing her admiration for Al Mohandis both as an artist and as a person.

She wrote: “Art, morals, class and emotion all in one person.”

The photos quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised the warm chemistry and mutual appreciation between Nancy Ajram and Majid Al Mohandis.