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Al Shami Bids Farewell to a Fan After Her Death: “She Kept Her Promise”
Al Shami Bids Farewell to a Fan After Her Death: “She Kept Her Promise”
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Al Shami Bids Farewell to a Fan After Her Death: “She Kept Her Promise”

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-20 | 05:13
Al Shami Bids Farewell to a Fan After Her Death: “She Kept Her Promise”
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Aljadeed
Al Shami Bids Farewell to a Fan After Her Death: “She Kept Her Promise”

Singer Al Shami shared an emotional moment with his followers after learning about the death of one of his fans following her battle with illness. He remembered a previous conversation in which she expressed her deep love and support for him, promising that she would always stand by his side.

Al Shami shared a screenshot of their messages on his Instagram Story. In the conversation, the late fan had assured him that she would continue supporting him no matter what. She had also told him that she was afraid of passing away without him ever knowing about her death.

After learning of her passing, Al Shami shared a heartfelt farewell message. He expressed his sadness and regret for not knowing that she had been suffering from an illness, writing: “May God have mercy on you. I wish I had known that you were suffering from the illness, and that you were here supporting me to keep yourself busy and take your mind off the pain and exhaustion. May God have mercy on you.”

He also added a short message that showed how deeply touched he was by her loyalty, writing: “She said she would stay with me until the end of her life… and she kept her promise.”

The emotional message received a strong reaction from his followers, who shared their sympa



hy and were touched by the story.

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