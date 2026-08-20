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Rami Ayash Denies Connection to Viral Video and Warns Against Misinformation
Rami Ayash Denies Connection to Viral Video and Warns Against Misinformation
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Rami Ayash Denies Connection to Viral Video and Warns Against Misinformation

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-20 | 05:31
Rami Ayash Denies Connection to Viral Video and Warns Against Misinformation
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Rami Ayash Denies Connection to Viral Video and Warns Against Misinformation

Lebanese singer Rami Ayash has spoken out to clarify the truth behind a video that has been circulating on social media in recent hours. The clip was shared with one of his songs, giving some viewers the impression that the person appearing in the video was Ayash himself.

In a post on his X account, Rami Ayash strongly denied having any connection to the video, confirming that the person shown in the clip was not him. At the same time, he wished the actual artist appearing in the footage a speedy recovery and good health.

Ayash wrote in his statement: “A video is being shared on some pages with one of my songs, creating the impression that the person appearing in it is me. I confirm that I have nothing to do with this video and that the person shown in it is not me.”

Ayash did not stop at denying his connection to the video. He also pointed to what he described as a repeated spread of misleading or offensive news and videos linked to his name in recent times. He stressed that there is a clear difference between freedom of expression and criticism on one hand, and making up stories or linking him to content that has nothing to do with him on the other.

He added that while he respects freedom of expression and criticism, using his name in fake or misleading content goes beyond those limits. His comments came in reference to the repeated circulation of material that he believes is intended to harm his reputation or connect him to events unrelated to him.

At the end of his statement, Rami Ayash called on media outlets and social media users to check the accuracy of information and content before sharing or publishing it, warning against the spread of fake news.

He also stressed that he reserves his full legal right to take appropriate action against any party that deliberately spreads harmful or misleading content using his name, ending his message with the words: “With love.”

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