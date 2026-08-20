Roberto Carlos Breaks Silence on Islam Conversion Rumors

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos, the former Real Madrid and Brazil star, has put an end to recent speculation about his alleged conversion to Islam, confirming that the reports are false and that he has not changed his religion.





Speaking with Lebanese media host Malek Maktabi, Carlos said he has great respect for Islam but firmly denied claims that he had converted. He stressed that he remains a Catholic Christian while respecting all religions and beliefs.



The rumors had spread widely across social media alongside photos and reports claiming that Carlos had married Moroccan businesswoman and football agent Souhaila Tahiri. Some online accounts then linked the alleged marriage to claims that the Brazilian star had converted to Islam.



However, Carlos and Tahiri both denied the story during their conversation with Maktabi. Tahiri clarified that no marriage had taken place and explained that the widely circulated photos, which were presented as wedding pictures, were actually taken during an event they both attended in Brazil.



The clarification came after the rumors intensified in recent days, with several claims suggesting that Roberto Carlos had recited the Shahada and embraced Islam. Carlos has now personally denied those reports, putting an end to the speculation surrounding both his religion and his relationship with Souhaila Tahiri.