Khaled El Sawy Reassures His Fans with an Emotional Photo After Surgery

Egyptian actor Khaled El Sawy looked back on one of the most difficult moments in his life after sharing a photo from the time he underwent surgery in October 2025. He also revealed an emotional moment involving three of his close friends, who stayed by his side during that period.



El Sawy shared the photo on his official Facebook account. He appeared lying on a hospital bed alongside his friends Amr, Mona, and Tarek, whom he described as brothers he has known since the 1970s.



In his message, El Sawy said that the first people he saw after waking up from surgery were his three friends. He explained that he trusted them with the most important things in his life in case anything happened to him. He added that, no matter how much time passes between their meetings, being together makes him feel as if the years have never passed, bringing back memories of school, the club, and childhood.



The Egyptian actor summed up his relationship with them in a touching sentence, writing: “My brothers who were not born to my mother, but they are my brothers.”



The post received warm reactions from his followers, who wished him continued health and recovery.



At the same time, El Sawy reassured his fans that his health is now better after going through several health problems over the past few years.



The actor had previously revealed that he was suffering from three herniated discs, which required spinal surgery. He later said that the operation did not produce the results he had expected, leading him to follow a treatment plan that included cortisone. According to his previous statements, the treatment caused him to gain weight.



After that period, El Sawy began changing his lifestyle. He followed a diet and made changes to his daily habits, which helped improve his appearance and lose some of the weight he had gained during treatment.



Despite his health challenges, Khaled El Sawy continues his acting career. He has finished filming his scenes in the movie “Baset Lel Adalat”, alongside Ahmed Malek and Michelle Milad.



He is also taking part in the film “Samson and Delilah” with Ahmed El Awady and Mai Omar, as well as “Saqr and Kanarya”, which brings him together with Mohamed Emam, Chico, and Yara El Sokkary.



Amid his busy schedule and new projects, El Sawy chose this time to look back at a moment away from the spotlight, putting his lifelong friends at the center of attention and highlighting a friendship that has remained strong from childhood to his hospital bed.