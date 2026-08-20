Laila Ahmed Zaher and Hisham Gamal Deny Reports of Welcoming Their First Child

As the news spread, several photos allegedly linked to the occasion began circulating online. However, it later emerged that one of the widely shared images had been altered using artificial intelligence, fueling further controversy over the authenticity of the claims.



In his first response, Hisham Gamal commented on a circulating post promoting the news, writing: “Fake news and fabricated photos,” thereby denying the reports that the couple had welcomed their first child, as well as the authenticity of the images associated with the story.