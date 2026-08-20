Majida El Roumi Closes Carthage Festival and Kisses the Tunisian Flag

Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi closed the 60th edition of the Carthage International Festival on Wednesday evening in a special night filled with emotion and appreciation. She returned to the ancient Carthage theater after an absence of nearly eight years.

The concert drew a large crowd, with thousands arriving from the afternoon to attend the show. The number of attendees exceeded the theater’s official capacity. Several senior officials and diplomats also attended, including Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi, Minister of Finance Mechket Khaldi, and Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbala, along with Arab and foreign diplomatic figures.



From the beginning of the concert, Majida El Roumi gave the night a strong human message. She said the event was not simply a concert for her, but a celebration that brings people together through love and joy. She told the audience: “I don’t consider this a concert, but a wedding. And at a wedding, we all sing. So let’s sing for love and peace,” calling on everyone to break down barriers and enjoy a day of pure happiness.



Lebanon also had a strong presence throughout the evening. El Roumi paid a special tribute to her homeland, highlighting its ability to hold on to life despite its difficult circumstances. She then performed “Am Bihlamak Ya Helm Ya Lebnan,” in an emotional moment dedicated to Lebanon.



In one of the most memorable moments of the night, El Roumi held the Tunisian flag and kissed it on stage. The gesture showed her deep appreciation and love for Tunisia and its people, who gathered in large numbers to welcome her.