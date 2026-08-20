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Hong Min-gi Faces Abuse Allegations as Agency Announces Legal Action
Hong Min-gi Faces Abuse Allegations as Agency Announces Legal Action
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Hong Min-gi Faces Abuse Allegations as Agency Announces Legal Action

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-20 | 09:43
Hong Min-gi Faces Abuse Allegations as Agency Announces Legal Action
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Hong Min-gi Faces Abuse Allegations as Agency Announces Legal Action

South Korean actor Hong Min-gi, known for his roles in Love Your Enemy and Study Group, is facing a major controversy in South Korea after allegations made by his former partner, an influencer known as Apriedam, who claimed that she was subjected to physical and psychological abuse during their relationship.


On August 19, the influencer shared details of her allegations on social media, attaching a legal document dated July 28 titled “Notice of Legal Action Regarding Unlawful Criminal Acts.”

According to Korean media reports, the former partner alleged that Hong Min-gi once threw a bottle of soju at her in the street. She also accused him of pushing her, hitting her shoulder, and grabbing her by the neck on separate occasions.

The allegations did not stop there. She claimed that the actor once called her around 40 times consecutively and alleged that he made death threats against her. She also accused him of checking her phone and reading her conversations out of jealousy.

She further claimed that he drove an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol with her riding alongside him, before an accident occurred that she said left her injured.

The influencer also spoke about psychological effects she says she suffered after the relationship ended, including sleep disturbances, trembling, and night sweats. She said she informed her family about what had happened before taking legal action.

Additional allegations involving the actor’s dog, “Leo,” sparked further controversy after she claimed that he mistreated and kicked the animal. These claims have not been independently verified, and the influencer later deleted the post containing those details.

In response, Fable Company, the agency representing Hong Min-gi, rejected the influencer’s account, saying that the facts it had established were “completely different” from what she had posted.

The agency said the dispute began after the actor allegedly discovered that his partner had continued communicating with a former boyfriend during their relationship. According to the agency, she later attempted to reconcile with Hong Min-gi, but he refused to resume the relationship.

Fable Company also alleged that the influencer went to his family home and repeatedly rang the doorbell from 1 a.m. until 4 a.m., while also attempting to cover one of the surveillance cameras.

The agency confirmed that it intends to pursue legal action, including proceedings related to alleged stalking, as well as civil and criminal lawsuits over what it described as false information and defamation.

With the two sides presenting completely conflicting accounts, the case currently remains a matter of competing allegations. The legal proceedings and evidence presented by both parties are expected to determine how the case develops and what ultimately happened.

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