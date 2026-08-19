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Hours Before Her Wedding.. Dana Al Hallani’s Message to Alan, Maritta and Her Father’s Words
Hours Before Her Wedding.. Dana Al Hallani’s Message to Alan, Maritta and Her Father’s Words
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Hours Before Her Wedding.. Dana Al Hallani’s Message to Alan, Maritta and Her Father’s Words

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-19 | 07:54
Hours Before Her Wedding.. Dana Al Hallani’s Message to Alan, Maritta and Her Father’s Words
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Hours Before Her Wedding.. Dana Al Hallani’s Message to Alan, Maritta and Her Father’s Words

Dana Al Hallani, daughter of Lebanese star Assi Al Hallani, is preparing to celebrate her wedding to Alan Saad on Wednesday evening, August 19, in an intimate family ceremony designed to reflect her personality and bring together close relatives and loved ones.

In an exclusive interview with “Fuchsia,” Dana revealed details of the wedding preparations and the moments she is most excited about. She also spoke about her close bond with her family, especially her sister Maritta and her father Assi Al Hallani, before sharing a special message for her husband Alan as they begin a new chapter together.

Dana said she personally followed every detail of the wedding preparations with the help of Maritta and other family members, hoping the celebration would truly reflect who she is.

“My wedding reflects me in every detail. I organized everything myself, and of course my sister and my family helped me a lot. We wanted the wedding to be simple and beautiful, and to celebrate with the people who are close to us and who truly love us,” she said.

She also expressed her happiness over the love and warm wishes she has received from fans ahead of the wedding, thanking everyone who shared in her joy and sent her kind messages.

Despite the excitement surrounding the celebration, Dana admitted that the emotional side of the day will be difficult for her, especially because her family is her greatest weakness. When asked whose tears would affect her the most during the ceremony, she could not choose just one person and simply replied: “All of them… they are all my weakness.”

One of the moments she is looking forward to the most is her first dance with Alan, which will take place to the song “Nossi El Tani,” specially prepared for her by her father Assi Al Hallani.

Dana described the song as deeply emotional and said it perfectly captures the moment she had always dreamed of, adding that she is extremely excited for that part of the wedding.

She also spoke warmly about her siblings Maritta and Al Walid, saying she feels very lucky to have them by her side on such an important day. Dana revealed that Maritta is preparing a special wedding song for her in collaboration with artist Salim Assaf, which will be one of the family surprises during the celebration.

Dana’s message to Maritta was especially emotional, as she described her as her other half and the person closest to her heart.

“We grew up together and shared the most beautiful days and moments. She is not only my sister, she is my lifelong friend and my childhood companion. No matter what happens, nothing will ever change what we have. I love her until the end of the world,” Dana said.

Her father, Assi Al Hallani, also played a special role in the preparations, both through the song he created for her and through the heartfelt words he shared with his daughter before she enters married life.

Dana revealed that her father told her that no matter how old she gets, she will always remain his little girl, and that he will always stand by her and support her. She added that his biggest wish is simply for her to be happy and fulfilled in her new life.

At the end of the interview, Dana addressed her husband Alan Saad with a loving message, expressing her happiness and excitement for the future they are about to build together.

“I’m happy and excited for what’s coming. God willing, our days will always be beautiful, we’ll build the most wonderful family, and may God always keep us together,” she said.

Dana is the youngest daughter of Assi Al Hallani, but she chose to build a professional path away from the entertainment industry in which she grew up.

In 2022, she earned a professional qualification in culinary arts, allowing her to pursue her passion for cooking and develop a career of her own away from singing and acting.

With her official marriage to Alan Saad, Dana Al Hallani is now beginning a new chapter in her life, which will be crowned with a wedding celebration in Lebanon surrounded by her family and closest friends.

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