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Assi El Hellani Walks His Daughter Dana Down the Aisle.. Emotional Moments from Her Special Day
Assi El Hellani Walks His Daughter Dana Down the Aisle.. Emotional Moments from Her Special Day
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Assi El Hellani Walks His Daughter Dana Down the Aisle.. Emotional Moments from Her Special Day

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-20 | 03:54
Assi El Hellani Walks His Daughter Dana Down the Aisle.. Emotional Moments from Her Special Day
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Assi El Hellani Walks His Daughter Dana Down the Aisle.. Emotional Moments from Her Special Day

Dana El Hellani and Alan Saad’s wedding turned into a special night filled with warm family moments, music, and traditional Lebanese celebrations. The ceremony was held in Faitroun, Lebanon, on Wednesday, August 19, in the presence of family and friends.

Videos shared on social media captured some of the most memorable moments of the celebration, from Dana’s entrance with her father, singer Assi El Hellani, to the Lebanese dabke and dancing with family members and guests.

Dana’s entrance received special attention as her father walked her into the celebration in an emotional moment. Her sister, Maritta El Hellani, sang for her and performed their father’s song, “Qalou Jenn Jnouni,” in a soft and emotional style.

Assi also played a special role in his daughter’s wedding, performing a song dedicated to her titled “Nossy El Tani.” The song was written by Mohammad Shehadeh, composed by Assi El Hellani, and arranged by Tony Saba. It carried an emotional message reflecting the special relationship between a father and his daughter.

He also took part in Dana’s traditional wedding procession before she joined her husband for their first dance.

Meanwhile, groom Alan Saad made his entrance in a lively atmosphere, while Walid El Hellani joined the Lebanese dabke celebrations and appeared alongside his sister in several moments, dancing and sharing her joy. Maritta was also present throughout the celebration, highlighting the close bond between the El Hellani siblings.

Dana’s mother, Colette El Hellani, was also present alongside Assi, Maritta, and Walid. The family took several photos together, reflecting their close relationship and the joyful atmosphere of the occasion, while their coordinated and elegant looks also caught attention.

Overall, Dana El Hellani and Alan Saad’s wedding was a memorable family and artistic celebration, bringing together Lebanese music, emotional moments, and joyful festivities with family and friends.

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