A New Joy in Adham Nabulsi’s Home.. He Welcomes His Second Daughter and Reveals Her Name

Nabulsi revealed that he and his family welcomed a baby girl named “Misk,” expressing his gratitude and happiness on the special occasion.

He wrote: “Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed. Today, God blessed us with our second daughter, Misk,” before praying for her to grow up healthy, righteous, and to bring joy to her family.

The announcement quickly drew warm reactions from fans and followers, who flooded the post with congratulatory messages and wishes for the newborn and her family.

Misk is Nabulsi’s second daughter. He previously welcomed his first daughter, Masa, in 2023, also sharing the news with his audience through social media.

Adham Nabulsi announced his retirement from singing in 2021 and has largely stayed away from the music scene since then, while occasionally sharing personal and family moments with his followers online.A