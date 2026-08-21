Did Hani Shaker’s Widow Leave Their Villa? New Details Reveal the Truth

However, information obtained by Fuchsia revealed that Nahla has not made a final decision to leave the villa and that reports suggesting she has permanently moved in with her son do not fully reflect the situation.

According to the report, Nahla is currently dividing her time between the villa and Sherif’s home as she adjusts to her new life following her husband’s passing.

She continues to regularly visit and spend time at the villa, which holds countless personal and family memories from the years she shared with Hani Shaker.

Another reason for her strong attachment to the property is the presence of many of the late singer’s personal belongings and possessions. Nahla is reportedly keen on preserving them and maintaining the home as it is, making the idea of permanently leaving the villa unlikely for the time being.

At the same time, she has been spending part of her time with Sherif, who has remained close to his mother and has been supporting her through the difficult period following his father’s death.

Her stay at her son’s home therefore does not mean that she has permanently relocated there. Rather, the family is reportedly trying to ensure that she is surrounded by support and does not spend long periods alone, while she continues to maintain her connection to the home filled with memories of her late husband.

Nahla Tawfik previously appeared alongside Sherif during Hani Shaker’s funeral and mourning ceremonies in May, visibly devastated by his passing, as several artists and media personalities attended to support the family.