Vanessa Blanca Dies at 30 After Tragic Bathroom Fall

According to information shared by her family with Philippine network ABS-CBN, Vanessa suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and internal bleeding in the brain after accidentally falling inside the bathroom.

Her cousin Ivy explained that Vanessa was getting ready and about to change her clothes when she suddenly tripped and fell, hitting her face and head hard on the floor. The impact reportedly caused severe internal bleeding in her brain.

The family said emergency assistance was requested immediately and an ambulance was called. However, according to their account, it had not arrived after nearly 15 minutes, while Vanessa’s condition required urgent medical intervention.

Those who were with her then attempted to take her to the nearest hospital themselves, using a wheelchair after struggling to find immediate transportation. Despite their efforts, doctors were unable to save her, and she later died from her injuries.

Ivy had announced her cousin’s death on August 19 before the family decided to disclose further details amid growing speculation surrounding the circumstances of the tragedy.

The family stressed that their statement was intended only to clarify what happened and was not meant to blame any party. They also urged the public to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading unverified claims.

Vanessa became known for her participation in the original version of “DOTA O Ako,” alongside songwriter and rapper Aike. Following her death, Aike reshared their song and mourned her in an emotional message, saying that artists dream of being in the spotlight, “but this is not the kind of spotlight we ever wished for.”

A public wake for Vanessa was scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 21, 2026, at 6 p.m., with funeral details to be announced later.