Shamma Hamdan Celebrates Her Sister Muzna’s Wedding to “Youssef Al-Pakistani”

Shamma attended the wedding and shared in her sister’s special day, even performing for the newlyweds during the celebration. Clips from the event quickly circulated online, showing the festive atmosphere and the family’s excitement.

Muzna appeared alongside her husband in several videos from the wedding, while social media users congratulated the couple and commented on the blend of different cultural backgrounds brought together by the marriage.

متداول:



شمة حمدان في حفل زفاف اختها مزنة 👀🤍 pic.twitter.com/eSvZIxqidq — Golden Dose (@GoldenDose) August 21, 2026

Muzna had previously announced her marriage to Youssef, a content creator known for his activity and live broadcasts on TikTok.

Shamma’s performance for her sister became one of the most widely shared moments from the wedding, bringing the Emirati singer into the spotlight in a personal and family-oriented setting away from her usual musical appearances