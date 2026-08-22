Shorouq Denies Divorce Party Cancellation Rumors After Court Document Sparks Controversy

A document circulating on social media has sparked widespread controversy over the past few hours, after some linked it to the possibility of canceling the divorce party that Shorouk announced following the crisis between her and George Deeb, known as “Dr. Food.”





According to the document published by the “Trend Beirut” page, it was issued by the court responsible for notifications in the urgent matters jurisdiction of Keserwan. It states that Shorouk Mohammad Youssef Daher was formally notified of a petition and its attachments and was given 24 hours from the date of notification to submit her comments.



Reports then began circulating about the possible cancellation of the divorce party, which had become a major topic on social media following the disputes in the couple’s relationship and the extensive preparations surrounding the event.



However, Shorouk denied these reports in a video she posted, confirming that the party would go ahead as scheduled. She said: “My dears, my guests, tomorrow’s party is still happening. Please don’t listen to rumors and meaningless talk,” while inviting her followers to attend the event in Kaslik.



This development comes after a series of statements and controversies involving Shorouk and Dr. Food. Most recently, Dr. Food spoke about the possibility of getting married again, in addition to discussing his relationship with his ex-wife and the issue of their children.