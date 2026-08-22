News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shorouq Denies Divorce Party Cancellation Rumors After Court Document Sparks Controversy
Shorouq Denies Divorce Party Cancellation Rumors After Court Document Sparks Controversy
A-
A+

Shorouq Denies Divorce Party Cancellation Rumors After Court Document Sparks Controversy

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-22 | 07:10
Shorouq Denies Divorce Party Cancellation Rumors After Court Document Sparks Controversy
Back to top
Aljadeed
Shorouq Denies Divorce Party Cancellation Rumors After Court Document Sparks Controversy

A document circulating on social media has sparked widespread controversy over the past few hours, after some linked it to the possibility of canceling the divorce party that Shorouk announced following the crisis between her and George Deeb, known as “Dr. Food.”


According to the document published by the “Trend Beirut” page, it was issued by the court responsible for notifications in the urgent matters jurisdiction of Keserwan. It states that Shorouk Mohammad Youssef Daher was formally notified of a petition and its attachments and was given 24 hours from the date of notification to submit her comments.

Reports then began circulating about the possible cancellation of the divorce party, which had become a major topic on social media following the disputes in the couple’s relationship and the extensive preparations surrounding the event.

However, Shorouk denied these reports in a video she posted, confirming that the party would go ahead as scheduled. She said: “My dears, my guests, tomorrow’s party is still happening. Please don’t listen to rumors and meaningless talk,” while inviting her followers to attend the event in Kaslik.

This development comes after a series of statements and controversies involving Shorouk and Dr. Food. Most recently, Dr. Food spoke about the possibility of getting married again, in addition to discussing his relationship with his ex-wife and the issue of their children.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
05:35

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

05:35

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting
05:28

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.

05:28

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
Play
05:21

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

05:21

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

Recommended for you
Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
05:35
After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting
05:28
When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
05:21
Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?
05:12

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026