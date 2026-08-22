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Assi Al Hallani Opens Up About Daughter Dana’s Wedding and His Advice for Her Married Life
Assi Al Hallani Opens Up About Daughter Dana’s Wedding and His Advice for Her Married Life
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Assi Al Hallani Opens Up About Daughter Dana’s Wedding and His Advice for Her Married Life

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-22 | 08:35
Assi Al Hallani Opens Up About Daughter Dana’s Wedding and His Advice for Her Married Life
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Assi Al Hallani Opens Up About Daughter Dana’s Wedding and His Advice for Her Married Life

In his first comments following the marriage of his daughter Dana Al Hallani, singer Assi Al Hallani opened up about the mixed emotions he experienced during the family occasion, saying that his joy over his daughter’s wedding was accompanied by deep emotion at the thought of her entering a new chapter in her life and leaving the family home to begin her married life.


Al Hallani explained that a daughter’s marriage brings feelings that are difficult for a father to describe, combining happiness at seeing her start a new future with her life partner and nostalgia for the years she spent surrounded by her family. He noted that the moment was deeply moving for him and filled with emotion.

Assi also revealed the advice he made sure to give Dana as she began her married life, stressing that respect is the most important foundation for the success of any relationship. He emphasized the importance of respecting her husband and his family, while also underlining that the respect must be mutual. In his view, building a successful family requires understanding, appreciation and love from both sides.

He added that marriage is not built on love alone, but also requires wisdom in dealing with everyday details, the ability to manage disagreements and the commitment to protecting the privacy of the relationship, especially at the beginning of a new life that is different from the engagement period or living in the family home.

Assi Al Hallani also spoke about his relationship with his daughter’s husband, Alan, saying that he holds a special place in his heart and that their relationship is based on affection and mutual respect. He praised Alan’s ambition and personality, expressing his satisfaction with his daughter’s choice and with the way Alan treats both Dana and the family.

Assi’s comments come just days after Dana’s wedding, which was held in the Faitroun area in a warm family atmosphere attended by relatives and friends. The celebration marked one of the most memorable personal occasions for the Al Hallani family and was filled with both joy and emotion, particularly for Assi, who could not hide how moved he was as he watched his daughter begin a new stage of her life and leave the family home to start her married life.

Assi’s emotions were clearly visible at several moments during the ceremony, especially as he accompanied Dana during her entrance. The scene captured both a father’s joy at seeing his daughter get married and the difficulty of letting her go after years of sharing the details and milestones of her life. The celebration also reflected the strong bond within the family, as Dana’s mother Colette and her siblings Maritta and Al Walid shared in the emotional moments, in an atmosphere that combined tears with happiness.

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