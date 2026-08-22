Georgina Rodriguez Reportedly Adopts Cristiano Ronaldo’s Three Older Children After Their Wedding

According to Portuguese media reports, Georgina has reportedly adopted Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, which would make her their legal mother after years of playing a key role in raising them alongside Ronaldo.

The reported move comes shortly after Ronaldo and Georgina officially tied the knot on August 11, 2026, following a relationship that began in 2016. The couple later built a family together and welcomed daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Over the years, Georgina has repeatedly spoken about her close relationship with Ronaldo’s children, stressing that she treats all of them equally as part of one family. She has also previously described herself as a “mother of six,” reflecting the strong bond she shares with Ronaldo’s children.

If officially confirmed, the legal move would formalize Georgina’s role in the lives of Cristiano Jr., Eva and Mateo, after years of being closely involved in their upbringing and daily lives.

The development comes as public attention remains focused on the couple’s family life following their intimate wedding ceremony.

Ronaldo and Georgina reportedly chose to marry at their home in Portugal in a private celebration attended by close family members and friends, marking nearly ten years since they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The ceremony was described as emotional and intimate, with Georgina visibly moved during the wedding.

However, neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has publicly confirmed the reported adoption so far, meaning the details remain based on Portuguese media reports pending an official statement from the couple.