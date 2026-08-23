According to Portuguese media, Castro became unwell and collapsed in the 10th minute of the match in Malveira. Medical staff immediately treated him on the pitch and used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive him.

Emergency services transported the player to hospital, where his death was later confirmed. The match was subsequently called off as tributes poured in from Portuguese and English football clubs.

Real Sport Clube mourned Castro in an emotional statement, describing him as more than just a player and an essential member of the club’s family who left an unforgettable mark both on and off the pitch.

Castro had joined Real Sport Clube this season from English side Eastbourne Borough. He had previously represented several English clubs, including West Bromwich Albion, Burton Albion and Notts County, before returning to Portugal.

The club extended its condolences to Castro’s family and friends, expressing its full support and solidarity following his sudden death.