Lebanese-Born Jordanian Artist Fouad Hijazi Dies at 75

His son announced the news on Facebook, while Jordan’s Ministry of Culture and several artists paid tribute to the late performer and highlighted his contributions to Jordan’s music scene over more than five decades.

Hijazi had recently suffered several strokes, including a new stroke on the left side of his brain accompanied by bleeding, requiring intensive medical care. In May 2025, Jordan’s King Abdullah II had ordered that Hijazi receive treatment at Al Hussein Medical City.

Born in the Lebanese city of Baalbek, Hijazi later moved to Jordan and began his artistic career in 1965 after musician Jamil Al-As discovered his talent and helped him join the music department at Jordan Radio.

Hijazi later pursued acting in Syria and appeared in several Arab films, including “Rihlat Azab” and “Banat Lil Hob.” Throughout his career, he presented patriotic, romantic and traditional songs, as well as children’s music and religious chants. He also collaborated with prominent Arab composers, including Elias Rahbani, Mohamed El Mougi and Amin Al Khayat.