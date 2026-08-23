Shorouq Reacts to Dr. Food’s Arrest: “Good Intentions Bring Good Fortune”

In an exclusive statement to Al Jadeed, Shorouq said: “Yesterday, I celebrated a new beginning with you, and it seems that good intentions bring good fortune. I can now say that I have full confidence in Lebanon’s security forces.”

She specifically thanked the Halba Judicial Detachment, Halba investigators, the Jounieh detachment and Colonel Rami Greige, adding: “A thousand salutes to you. You are the heroes of this country.”

Dr. Food was arrested by the Halba Judicial Detachment during a security operation in the town of Rahbeh in Akkar.

According to Al Jadeed’s correspondent in Akkar, the operation followed intensive surveillance that enabled officers to locate and arrest Deeb. He was then transferred to the competent judicial authorities for questioning and further legal proceedings.

A Mount Lebanon Criminal Court had previously sentenced Deeb and several other defendants in absentia to life imprisonment with hard labor in a case involving the manufacture and trafficking of narcotics.

His arrest came hours after Shorouq’s divorce party, sparking widespread reactions across social media. However, no official information has linked the timing of the celebration to the security operation.