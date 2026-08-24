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Nassif Zeytoun and Daniella Rahme Share New Photos from Their Son Elias’ Baptism
Nassif Zeytoun and Daniella Rahme Share New Photos from Their Son Elias’ Baptism
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Nassif Zeytoun and Daniella Rahme Share New Photos from Their Son Elias’ Baptism

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-24 | 05:41
Nassif Zeytoun and Daniella Rahme Share New Photos from Their Son Elias’ Baptism
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Nassif Zeytoun and Daniella Rahme Share New Photos from Their Son Elias’ Baptism

Nassif Zeytoun and Daniella Rahme have shared a new collection of photos from the baptism of their son, Elias, offering fans a closer look at the intimate family celebration.

The newly released pictures captured several emotional moments between the Lebanese actress, the Syrian star and their son during the special occasion. Most of the images were shared in black and white, adding a warm and timeless feel to the family gathering.

Rahme accompanied the photos with a heartfelt message dedicated to Elias, expressing her love and faith while wishing him a life filled with blessings, guidance and protection. She described her son as one of the greatest blessings in her life, a message that quickly drew warm reactions from followers.

Daniella also caught attention with her elegant white looks, which perfectly matched the spiritual atmosphere of the baptism. In one of the photos, she wore a sophisticated white lace dress paired with a matching veil, while another look featured a white hat that added a softer and more relaxed touch to the photo session.

Nassif Zeytoun appeared alongside his wife and son in several rare family portraits, giving fans a glimpse into a side of their private life that the couple has largely kept away from the spotlight.

Since welcoming Elias, Zeytoun and Rahme have been careful about protecting their son’s privacy, choosing to share only selected moments from important family occasions.

The latest photos quickly gained attention on social media, with fans praising the affectionate atmosphere surrounding the family and the touching moments shared between Nassif, Daniella and their son.

The baptism celebration marks another special milestone for the couple, who continue to keep most details of their family life private while occasionally sharing meaningful moments with their audience.

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